Garden Reach: Rickshaw puller held over ‘sexual harassment of 10-yr-old-girl’

Kolkata: A rickshaw puller was arrested on Saturday for allegedly harassing a 10-year-old student sexually in the Garden Reach area.

According to sources, the school students used to go to school by rickshaw every day.

On Saturday like other days, she was travelling to school in a rickshaw from Bandha Bartala to Nut Behari More. It is alleged that the rickshaw puller identified as Goutam Bose touched the minor girl inappropriately.

Later the girl informed her parents after she returned home. Following that her parents lodged a complaint at Garden Reach police station.

After registering an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Naya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police started an investigation and checked the CCTV footage of the area between Bandha Bartala to Nut Behari More. While checking, police footage of Bose.

Immediately sources were activated and after a few hours Bose was tracked down and he was arrested. His rickshaw was also seized.