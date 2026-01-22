Garden Reach: Elderly woman charred to death

Kolkata: An elderly woman was charred to death while sleeping after her apparels were caught fire from a burning cardboard sheet late on Tuesday night.

According to sources, 66-year-old Lakshmi Devi of Garden Reach was sleeping in her room after lighting a cardboard box for warmth when a fire broke out. Around 2 am, her son noticed smoke from the room and found her unconscious with severe burn injuries.

Immediately, he rushed Devi to SSKM Hospital, where the elderly woman was declared brought dead.

Police, while questioning Devi’s son, came to know that she used to ignite a cardboard box every night before going to sleep in winter.

Sources informed that no foul play was detected after a preliminary inquiry, and an unnatural death was registered.