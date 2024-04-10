Garden Reach collapse: KMC to rope in experts for soil test

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to seek help from experts for a soil test at the Garden Reach collapse site after a detailed report compiled by its inquiry committee is placed with the Mayor.



KMC had formed a committee headed by Joint Municipal Commissioner Jyotirmoy Tanti and has members from civil, solid waste management, environment and heritage of KMC, Kolkata Police representatives, Kolkata BLRO office representative and Mughda Chakraborty who is Disaster Management professional of KMC. The experts collected samples of iron and concrete and studied the ground situation post the incident. The spot for soil test boring was identified. The team also tried to assess damage caused to the neighbouring huts and properties due to the collapse.

Mayor Firhad Hakim is learnt to have said that once the report reaches him from the municipal commissioner, a soil test of the site will be conducted while it is also to be probed whether inferior quality materials were used for the construction.

The Mayor said that the report is expected to bring to light several aspects responsible for the collapse that killed 13 persons. This will also involve structural defects, if any. A high-level meeting was recently conducted at the level of director generals (DGs).

Additionally, the civic body has begun a survey on dilapidated buildings in the city that pose a risk of collapse. A KMC official said that the survey will identify buildings which pose a risk of immediate collapse. “We will demolish the vulnerable portions. Portions facing the road will be on the top of our agenda since any collapse may lead to major accidents, injuring pedestrians and damaging cars. We hope to take these measures before the monsoon sets in,” the official said. However, it was pointed out that during elections KMC won’t be able to take any action which may leave any of the voters homeless.