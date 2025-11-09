Garden Reach: Burglars decamp with Rs 80K and gold jewellery

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Garden Reach area after a burglary took place at a house on Paharpur Road, where two elderly women reside. According to sources, two elderly women, identified as Ashoka Chatterjee and her sister in law Arati Chatterjee, live at their three-storied residence on Paharpur Road. Ashoka had recently visited her relatives’ house and was staying there for about a month. Like other days, on Friday night, Arati went to sleep in her room on the ground floor.

On Saturday morning, it was found that a burglary had taken place in the room of Ashoka on the first floor. The miscreants had reportedly looted about Rs 80,000 and gold jewelry by breaking the almirah. Arati had told the cops that she had heard some noises, but was unable to get up as she was feeling uncomfortable and heavy. Police suspect that the miscreants had sprayed some sort of chemical inside Arati’s room, which kept her drowsy, and thus she was unable to move. Cops have started checking the CCTV footage available in the area to identify the criminals.

