Garden Reach bldg collapse: 3 KMC engineers suspended

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Saturday suspended three engineers in connection with the collapse of a highrise in Garden Reach on March 17.

The KMC had constituted a seven-member committee to probe the incident on eight factors. The preliminary report in which six factors were considered was submitted to KMC Commissioner Dhawal Jain on Friday.

“The decision of suspension of the three engineers was taken based on the report,” a senior KMC official said.

The gravity of the negligence of these three officials can be ascertained only after the complete investigation report is received. The three engineers were transferred to another department from the building department within a few days of the incident. The departmental enquiry against these officials is going on. In a show-cause notice, they were asked to submit a reply within 48 hours which was found to be “unsatisfactory”.