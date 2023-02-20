‘Garden of Books’ opened on Malda dist library campus

MALDA: For all those who love to sit in the lap of nature and read books, Malda is the right choice for you. On Monday the state minister of Mass Education Extension and Library Services, Siddiqullah Chowdhury inaugurated a Boibagan (Garden of Books) in the district library premises.



The first-of-its-kind, the Boibagan is located on Bandh Road under the English Bazar police station. The concept derived is to read books under the open sky while enjoying tea and snacks from the cafeteria.

“This is a unique initiative of Malda district library. It can be replicated in other parts of the state also. It is a unique experience to read books in the lap of nature, especially in a garden. I congratulate the administrative officials of Malda and library authorities for doing such a wonderful job to turn this into a book haven,” stated the minister.

The scheme of “Nijer Boi Poro” (Read your own books) was also given a green signal by the minister.

The students or readers who do not have a reading environment in their houses can utilise the library premises from morning to evening to read their own books also.

Apart from this, a mobile library service will also be initiated for the book lovers of the district. A career guidance centre has started in the library where aspirants are being trained for their civil services exams. A corner for the senior citizens in the library has already been set up.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “Amidst trees and flowers, the readers will have the opportunity to read books in Boibagan on the library premises. The readers will find a place of their choice. A cafeteria for the convenience of the readers will soon be made operational.”

According to Tushar Kanti Mandal, the librarian in charge of the district library, there are over one lakh books in the library and over three thousand readers.

At least a hundred visit the library premises daily.