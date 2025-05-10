Garbage piles up as nearly 700 conservancy workers on strike

Raiganj: Nearly 700 casual conservancy workers of Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur district have been on strike since May 3, demanding payment of three months’ pending wages and a salary hike.

The strike has led to an accumulation of garbage across all 27 wards, raising concerns about potential health hazards among residents. As the strike continues, the city’s streets remain littered with uncollected waste, posing serious health risks and highlighting the urgent need for a resolution.

The sanitation workers allege that they have not received salaries for the past three months, making it difficult to sustain their families. Munia Basfore, a sanitation worker, said: “Grocers are refusing to provide us with essential commodities on credit.

On the other hand, our wages remain pending for three months. Under these circumstances, we are facing hardship to sustain our families. We will continue our strike until our dues are cleared and our salaries are increased.”

Residents are expressing frustration over the deteriorating sanitary conditions. Moumita Chowdhury, a homemaker from Milanpara Ward 5, said: “Garbage has been piling up in our locality for days. We are forced to walk through heaps of waste, and the municipality’s garbage collection vans haven’t come for over a week. We fear the outbreak of diseases.”

Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, stated: “We are working to resolve the crisis promptly. The workers have been asked to resume duties for the well-being of residents. If they do not comply, we will be compelled to take action.” He also alleged that Opposition political parties are misleading the workers.