Garage owner in cop net for buying and selling stolen bikes

A garage owner was nabbed by Kolkata Police for alleged buying and selling stolen bikes as second-hand. Eight bikes were recovered from other garages where the accused had allegedly kept them.

Rajesh Sardar owns a garage where old bikes are repaired and revamped. The police stated that he bought stolen two wheelers, but sold them as second-hand vehicles. On Saturday, Kolkata Police shared on their social media that various complaints about stolen motorbikes were received by the Eastern suburban and South-East divisions. But they were unable to trace the gang behind the thefts as the registration numbers obtained from the complaints were being changed immediately after the theft.

Recently, they were able to trace one of the bike numbers which had not been altered using technological surveillance. By tracing the number, they were led to a rider, identified as Md Imranuddin. On interrogating him, the person revealed that the bike belonged to him and his friend Md Sameer. They claimed to have bought it from Sameer’s friend but failed to produce any valid documents.

Both were arrested and the bike was seized. Based on Imranuddin’s statement, another accused, Imran Nazir was tracked down. During the interrogation, Nazir admitted to having been running a bike theft racket with the help of two associates, which led to the arrest of two more people identified as Peter Bunty Das and Md Hossain. According to police, none of the three accused have any previous criminal record.