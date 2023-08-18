Ganguly bats for stricter laws against ragging

Kolkata: Former cricketer and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly condemned the ragging culture in educational institutions while reacting to the Jadavpur University incident where a 17-year-old boy died after falling from the second floor balcony of the university’s boys’ hostel. The deceased person’s family has alleged that he was a victim of ragging.



Reacting to the minor student’s death, Ganguly said there is need for stricter laws to stop ragging in educational institutions. He added that the university is a place to study, and that should remain the main goal. The first-year undergraduate student was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district and an undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours). He allegedly fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel at around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day.