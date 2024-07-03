Gangster Subodh Singh remanded to police custody until July 17

Kolkata: On Wednesday, gangster Subodh Singh who was brought to Asansol by the cops of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on a production warrant has been remanded to police custody till July 17.



Singh was produced at the Asansol Court on Wednesday from judicial custody and CID appealed for his custody citing many cases in which Singh’s involvement was found.

He was brought to Bhabani Bhavan on Wednesday night where his interrogation will start from Thursday.

According to sources, Singh, a gangster from Bihar allegedly used to run his crime empire from the Beur Jail in Bihar. In several states across the country, multiple cases of murder, extortion, threat and other criminal activities were registered against him.

In Bengal, Singh is allegedly involved in several cases such as the Manish Shukla murder case of Titagarh, the jewellery store robbery of Asansol and a recent case of extorting an automobile businessman of Khardah.

During the probe, CID obtained a production warrant from the Asansol Court in connection with the jewellery store robbery case. As per the warrant, Singh was to be produced by the Beur Jail authority on July 3. However, before that, CID went to Beur Jail and brought him to Asansol. On Sunday, he was produced at the special court and the gangster was remanded to judicial custody for one day.

When Singh was again produced at the regular court on Monday by the CID and an appeal was made for his police custody, the magistrate turned down the petition citing that July 3 is the date of the accused’s production.