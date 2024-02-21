Gangrape charge added to another FIR against Shibu Hazra

Kolkata: The police on Wednesday added charge of gangrape against Shiba Prasad Hazra alias Shibu Hazra and his associates in another case.



Earlier, an FIR was registered against Shibu but the charge of gangrape was added later after the woman’s confidential statement before a magistrate was recorded as per the provision in the Section 164 of the CrPC.

In a similar way, another woman had reportedly lodged a complaint to the state police team on February 18, that is talking to the villagers to gain the confidence of people so that they can lodge their complaints without any fear or hesitation. This is the second such complaint that has been lodged against Shibu and his associates. After the complainant’s 164 CrPC statement was recorded, police added the gangrape charge on Wednesday. So far the police have arrested about 18 persons in connection with multiple incidents in Sandeshkhali. It may be mentioned that Shibu was arrested last Saturday from the Najat Police Station area.

Shibu also remained untraceable after Shahjahan Sheikh went absconding following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid.

Shibu’s chicken farm was set on fire and his garden shed was vandalised by the villagers. The villagers alleged that the women of the village were compelled to go to the party office late at night often when Shibu-Sahajahan used to call.