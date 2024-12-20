Gangetic dolphin dies after being trapped in fishing net

Kolkata: A gangetic dolphin died after being trapped in a fishing net in the river Bhagirathi in East Burdwan’s Katwa. The incident occurred on Wednesday. The carcass of the dolphin was recovered from the river and there were several injury marks in its body.

The district administration, Forest and Fisheries departments have made a concerted effort to save Gangetic dolphins from the “impending extinction” due to widespread pollution and unbridled fishing activities. A workshop was recently organised to spread awareness about saving the dolphins, which was attended by many fishermen as well.

There used to be more than 2,500 dolphins in the Ganges, but the number has now dwindled to 250. However, in the 46 km stretch from Nabadwip to Kalyanpur, only 46 could be found. In the last few years, many dolphins were killed after getting stuck in fishing nets or due to lack of food.

According to experts, gill nets used indiscriminately in the Bhagirathi River by the fishermen communities have been killing the endangered Gangetic dolphins over the years. The frequency of deaths has increased desperately in the last few years.