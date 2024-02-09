Gangasagar Setu to come up at over Rs 1K cr; 4-lane flyover at EM Bypass

Kolkata: The state Budget 2024-2025, has given a major boost to the infrastructural development with several new projects being announced.



State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya in the Budget announced a 3.1 km bridge, “Gangasagar Setu” on River Muriganga connecting Lot 8 and Kachuberia at Sagar Island in South 24-Parganas.

The project will come up in 3 years at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. State government has allotted Rs 200 crore for the current financial year.

“This will bring one of the most important pilgrimage places Gangasagar to everyone’s reach. The project will also provide better connectivity for the local populace and enhance socio-economic growth and tourism potential of the area,” Bhattacharya said. A new 7-km four-lane flyover has been proposed in the state Budget that will connect Metropolitan Crossing on EM Bypass with Mahisbathan adjacent to CG block of New Town. The projects aimed to improve better connectivity between New Town and the Airport. “The estimated cost of the project is Rs 728 crore and is targeted to be completed in the next 3 years. I propose to allocate Rs 150 crore for the very next year,” Bhattacharya said. A new 640-meter 4-lane bridge “Shilpa Setu” over river Damodar parallel to existing “Krishak Setu” of Burdwan-Arambagh Road in East Burdwan will be set up as announced in the budget. The minister said that the proposed bridge will help improve transportation of local commodities and smoothen public transport and also benefit the local farmers as well as boost the economic growth in the region.

The project will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 246 crore out of which Rs 100 crore has been allotted by the state government for the current financial year. State government in the Budget proposed the setting up of 4 new super-critical thermal power units in Santaldih, Bakreswar and Durgapur respectively. The project will come up in next four years at an estimated cost of Rs 23,360 crore. The State has allotted Rs 100 crore for the current financial year, the Finance minister said.