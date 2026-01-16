Gangasagar sees first organised stay of Kinnar sadhus at the mela

Kolkata: For the first time in its history, organised accommodation and arrangements were made for Kinnar sadhus at the Gangasagar Mela, enabling them to stay and take part in the annual religious congregation during Makar Sankranti.

In previous years, third-gender ascetics visited Gangasagar individually and left soon after the holy dip due to the absence of accommodation. This year, a group of 18 Kinnar sadhus arrived at Gangasagar with the Juna Akhara and performed ritual baths and religious observances at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.

The sadhus, dressed in red and ochre garments and adorned with matted hair, rudraksha beads, and Shaivite symbols, drew large crowds at the mela and Kapil Muni Temple premises.

Mahamandaleshwar Vaishnavi Jagdamba Nandgiri from Delhi described Gangasagar as a sacred land of spiritual purification and said those who bathe at the confluence are considered fortunate.

She said the Juna Akhara’s Naga sadhus extended full respect and cooperation, and that the Kinnar sadhus jointly offered blessings to pilgrims, describing the experience of bathing at Gangasagar as fulfilling. She added that the Kinnar Akhara would return to Gangasagar whenever the mela is held. Mahamandaleshwar Gayatri Nandgiri from Kamakhya Dham, who led the group of Kinnar sadhus, said the accommodation and arrangements were secured with the support of the Juna Akhara, allowing them to stay for the entire duration of the mela. She said the group arrived on January 10 and that in earlier years they were forced to return after spending a single night near the sea due to the lack of accommodation.