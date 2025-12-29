Gangasagar: Over 100 BJP activists join TMC

Kolkata: A few days after Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari held a rally in South 24-Parganas’ Gangasagar where he attacked the police officers from the district, hinting that he would give them a “lesson” after April next year, more than 100 BJP leaders and activists alike from the district quit the saffron camp and joined the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Local TMC leaders said the party would be strengthened by this, claiming it reflected a decline in the BJP’s organisation in the district after several BJP activists joined the TMC in the presence of Bankim Chandra Hazra, MP Bapi Halder, and Sonarpur Dakshin MLA Lovely Moitra.

Meanwhile, Bengali actress Parno Mittra recently joined TMC. Mittra, who had joined the BJP in 2019 and even contested the 2021 Assembly election from Baranagar on a BJP ticket, joined the ruling party at Trinamool Bhawan in the presence of state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and senior TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar.

She had lost the 2021 election to then TMC MLA Tapas Roy, who later switched to the BJP.