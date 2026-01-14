Gangasagar Mela: Sealdah Div adds 4 Spl trains

Kolkata: Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division on Tuesday introduced four additional special trains towards Namkhana to ease heavy passenger congestion for the ongoing Gangasagar Mela, taking the total number of services on the annual pilgrimage route to 27.

Railway officials said the additional services were introduced on demand as a steady inflow of pilgrims continued to arrive in Kolkata for onward travel to Sagar Island for the auspicious Makar Sankranti holy bath. Each train is carrying over 2,500 passengers.

The four Sealdah–Lakshmikantapur local trains, scheduled at 8.15 am, 11.02 am, 12.50 pm and 3.50 pm, have been extended up to Namkhana. These were added to the 23 trains already operating towards Kakdwip and Namkhana daily.

Officials said train operations were being adjusted in real time based on passenger load, with continuous monitoring through the day to prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth movement of pilgrims.

Measures to manage station congestion include increased use of digital ticketing through the M-UTS platform, additional ticket counters and designated holding areas to regulate passenger flow. Railway Protection Force and commercial staff have been deployed at key locations to assist commuters. Sealdah Divisional Railway Manager Rajeev Saxena said integrated help desks,

medical booths and drinking water facilities have been set up along the route to ensure a safe and orderly journey for pilgrims travelling to Gangasagar. Officials said services would continue to be adjusted as required.