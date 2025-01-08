Gangasagar Mela: Kolkata Police CP urges pilgrims to follow rules

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma has urged the Gangasagar pilgrims to follow the rules and regulations and assured them of adequate police arrangements made at the Gangasagar transit camp near Babughat and other important places.

Verma, in a video message, said that keeping the rush of the Gangasagar pilgrims in mind, Kolkata Police has already stepped up the security at the Howrah and Kolkata Railway stations along with Esplanade bus terminus and other important places. Adequate police arrangements have been made for the Gangasagar transit camp near the Babughat as well. As precautionary measures, ambulances, police vans, help desks for assistance and medical camps have been arranged. Traffic cops have been deployed in adequate numbers to maintain the vehicular movement on Strand Road and Gostho Paul Sarani and ensure pilgrims don’t come on the main carriageway at the time of boarding and deboarding of vehicles at the transit camp. Guard rails have been used to block the entry to the field other than the designated places to ensure safety of the pilgrims.

“It is my request to you to abide by the directions of the administration and cooperate with the Kolkata Police,” said Verma.