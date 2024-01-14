Gangasagar Mela: ‘Eastern Railway earned Rs 2,87,185 in 2 days’

Kolkata: As pilgrims pour in the state to take the holy dip at Gangasagar Mela, Eastern Railway earned Rs 2,87,185 approximately from Sealdah on January 11 and 12 which is a significant increase compared to previous year, which was Rs 2,22,795.



The number of passengers travelling to Diamond Harbour, Kakdwip and Namkhana for the mela have also increased to 12,973 compared to last year which was 12,112. Eastern Railway attributed the increase to the strategic implementation of additional ticket counters, mobile ticketing facilities which, according to them, has helped in enhancing the “passenger experience.”

They have run 12 galloping EMU Mela special trains and extended three regular local trains between January 12 and January 17 catering to various directions from Sealdah South, Kolkata Station, Lakshmikantapur, Namkhana and Kakdwip. Apart from running special trains, they have also initiated special arrangements at stations like Sealdah, Kakdwip and Namkhana to handle the expected crowd while ensuring sanitary upkeep.

Adequate lighting at key locations, especially Princep Ghat, Lakshmikantapur, Kakdwip, Namkhana and Sealdah have been placed apart from the decorative lighting at Kakdwip and Namkhana Railway stations. Sufficient Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been stationed at these stations and ‘may I help you’ booths have been provided for assistance to the pilgrims.

RPF in collaboration with police authorities have put up assistance booths at key stations with emergency phone numbers displayed. Regular announcements in Hindi, Bengali and English, along with directional signages at Sealdah to cater to the pilgrims, who come to the state for Mela from across India and abroad.

Ticket checking staff are issued on the spot tickets using Hand Held Terminal (HHT) which is beneficial for the pilgrims especially the elderly passengers who can get

tickets without standing at ticket counters.