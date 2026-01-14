Gangasagar Mela draws lakhs; coastal erosion shrinks bathing ghats

Sagar Island: Lakhs of pilgrims are visiting the Gangasagar Mela, with footfall expected to peak on Makar Sankranti, even as coastal erosion at Sagar Island has reduced the number of functional bathing ghats, raising concerns over the long-term protection of the pilgrimage site and the Kapil Muni Temple.

Addressing a Press conference at the mela ground on Sagar Island on Tuesday, state Irrigation and Waterways minister Manas Ranjan Bhuiya acknowledged that erosion caused by tidal and natural forces had affected the coastline but said the state government had initiated a scientific process to protect the beach and the Kapil Muni Temple, which stands close to the advancing sea. “The nature of the tidal effect here is peculiar. There is a shifting tidal pattern and a wheeling tidal effect. The behaviour of the sea has changed, and conventional protection methods are inadequate without scientific intervention,” Bhuiya said.

He said the initiative was taken following repeated instructions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is deeply concerned about the situation and is closely monitoring developments. “It is a battle between nature and science,” Bhuiya said.

The minister said a joint inspection was conducted on November 12 last year, involving experts from the Netherlands, IIT Madras, senior engineers from the irrigation department and local representatives. Based on field surveys, IIT Madras professor S A Sannasiraj submitted a study proposing four key interventions — submerged detached breakwaters or a series of growing field, a training wall on the western side of the drainage channel, artificial beach nourishment, and nature-based solutions such as plantation. An additional option of protecting vulnerable stretches with brick blocks, as implemented at two nearby locations including Bankimnagar, is also being examined. Bhuiya said the report had been sent to an expert committee in the Netherlands for technical observations. “After their comments are received and consultations are held with stakeholders and the Chief Minister, a decision will be taken and implementation will begin,” he said.

Officials said analysis showed that since 2000, the shoreline in front of the Kapil Muni Temple had receded by around 475 metres, leading to the loss of sand layers and exposure of muddy soil. As a result, only two of the six bathing ghats are currently operational. The proposed measures, officials said, aim to arrest further landward movement of the coastline and restore lost sand through beach nourishment, while strengthening the bankline using natural barriers such as tree plantations.