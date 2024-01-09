Gangasagar Mela: District admin to use spl software to track buses & vessels

Kolkata: For better crowd management during the Gangasagar Mela 2024, the South 24-Parganas district administration, for the first time, will use PTMS (Pilgrim Transport Management System) software in its mega control room at Sagar Island to track the movement of all the buses and vessels to and from the island.



“GPS has been installed in all the buses and vessels. The contact numbers of bus drivers and vessel pilots are available with us. Using the PTMS, we will be able to communicate with them. If we find that any bus or vessel is overloaded, we will pass the necessary instructions which will ensure efficient management of the pilgrims. We are taking assistance from ISRO for monitoring movement of the vessels ferrying pilgrims to and from the Sagar Islands,” a senior official of the district administration said.

Footages will be captured from 15 buffer zones through 1100 CCTV cameras in the control room. There are a dozen buffer zones from Babughat to Lot-8 and one each in Namkhana, Chemaguri, Benubon, Kachuberia and Sagar. The counting of the pilgrims coming from different routes to Sagar will be available in real time through special software in this mega control room. Administrative officers will be armed with walkie-talkies. Wherever additional crowds will be spotted, a message will trigger in their walkie-talkies for immediate intervention. The mega control room has been equipped with video conferencing facilities, war room, a round-the-clock hotline and a separate room for the district magistrate.

With a dense fog stalling ferry services for hours, last year, the South 24-Parganas district administration, this time, has imported a specialized anti-fog light from Australia to ensure seamless transportation of pilgrims. Five such lights will be used. The three large towers of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd will have adequate anti-fog lights. The visibility of the towers will help in navigation.

“We are hopeful of having vessel service operational upto 20 hours during the Mela,” the official added. The mega control room will be operational from January 10.