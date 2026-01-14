Gangasagar Mela: CM greets pilgrims, highlights dev works

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended her greetings to lakhs of pilgrims from across the country who have arrived for the Ganga Sagar Mela 2026, highlighting a series of steps taken by her government to ensure the convenience and safety of devotees, including the withdrawal of the pilgrimage tax imposed by the erstwhile Left Front government.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the lakhs of pilgrims from across the country who have arrived at the traditional and historic Ganga Sagar Mela. Our government has given the Ganga Sagar Mela a new look. The previous government had imposed a ‘pilgrimage tax’ on the pilgrims here, which we removed as soon as we came to power. Now, no tax has to be paid to attend the Mela,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

Detailing the measures undertaken for the smooth conduct of the Mela, Banerjee said the state government has decorated the Mela grounds, including Kapil Muni’s Ashram. She noted that arrangements have been made for improved road connectivity, adequate buses, vessels, launches and jetties for transportation, dredging of river routes, uninterrupted electricity supply, lighting decorations, drinking water facilities, hospitals with doctors, nurses and ambulances, accommodation for pilgrims, extensive cleanliness drives, emergency helicopter services with a helipad, and adequate security arrangements.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the construction of the Ganga Sagar Bridge over the Muri Ganga river, which is being built entirely with state funds. The 5-kilometre-long, four-lane ultra-modern bridge will cost around Rs 1,700 crore. “On January 5, I laid the foundation stone for this bridge. Once completed, pilgrims will be able to reach Ganga Sagar directly by road in much less time,” she said.

She added that the bridge would be a boon for the residents of Sagar Island, significantly boost tourism in the area, and serve as a vital lifeline during natural disasters by enabling faster relief and rescue operations.

Praying for the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, Banerjee expressed hope that everyone’s wishes would be fulfilled. She also remarked that she hoped the “gross neglect and indifference” of the central government towards the important Mela would come to an end.