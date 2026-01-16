Gangasagar Mela 2026 sets new record with about 1.3 cr pilgrims

Sagar Island: The Gangasagar Mela this year clocked around 1.3 crore pilgrims visiting Sagar Island till 3 pm on Thursday, State Power and Housing minister Aroop Biswas said, a figure that may have surpassed the 1.2 crore turnout recorded in 2025.

Biswas said a large number of pilgrims were still heading towards Gangasagar, indicating that the final figure could rise further.

He said the scale of the pilgrimage was managed through sustained coordination among the administration, police and volunteer organisations under the continuous supervision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“From Nabanna, the Chief Minister monitored the mela every moment. Over the last month, she held repeated discussions with district magistrates and senior officials to put in place the infrastructure needed to handle such a massive gathering,” Biswas said at a Press conference at the mela ground. Pilgrims from across the country took a ritual dip at the Sagar Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal—and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple. The auspicious bathing window ended at 1.19 pm on Thursday. Religious activities continued across the mela grounds, with naga sadhus and saints from various akharas drawing large crowds. Kirtans and bhajans were held through the day, while Jagadguru Swami Sri Nischalananda Saraswati, the 145th Shankaracharya of the Govardhan Peeth in Puri, took a holy dip on Thursday. State ministers Pulak Roy and Sujit Bose also participated in the sacred bath.

Biswas confirmed another death, taking the toll to two. Mritunjay Kumar Singh (61) from Bihar died of a heart attack on Thursday during the mela. Five other critically ill pilgrims were airlifted to Kolkata hospitals over the past few days.

As many as 895 people were arrested for various offences. During the mela, 6,632 pilgrims were separated from their families, of whom 6,627 were reunited through the efforts of the police and volunteer organisations.