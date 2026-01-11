Gangasagar Mela 2026: GBDA installs fuel-free incinerator

Kolkata: In a push towards a clean, green and plastic-free Gangasagar Mela 2026, the Gangasagar Bakkhali Development Authority (GBDA) has, for the first time, installed a fuel-free incinerator for on-site thermal treatment of common non-hazardous solid waste.

The incinerator reduces waste volume, disposes of organic and plastic waste, kills pathogens and generates energy without external fuel. Designed to be self-sustaining, it utilises the waste’s own energy potential, minimises landfill use and eliminates methane generation. It has a burning capacity of 150 kg per hour or 450 kg per day, a GBDA official said.

To curb air pollution, the authority has procured two anti-smog guns with funds from the state Sunderban Affairs department. The machines spray a fine mist of water to settle airborne dust and pollutants. Each has a 1,000-litre tank, can operate for eight to ten hours continuously and can improve the air quality index by up to 50 per cent.

The GBDA has also installed four plastic crusher machines to reduce bulky plastic waste into flakes or granules for easier transport, storage and recycling. Two electric sand-cleaning machines have been deployed for beach cleaning, removing rubbish, debris and sharp objects to improve safety and appearance.

In addition, two EV-based bio-toilets mounted on e-carts, with separate male and female chambers, have been arranged to ensure last-mile sanitation access through narrow and congested areas. The bio-toilets decompose waste through bacterial action and can operate for up to 30 km on a single charge. The authority has begun free distribution of biodegradable compostable carry bags among vendors at the Dala Arcade and other markets. Paper carry bags and salpata plates and bowls are being supplied free to NGOs, while sugarcane plates, bowls, glasses and tea cups are being distributed to eateries.

All measures are being funded by the state Sunderban Affairs department and implemented under the supervision of the South 24 Parganas district administration, with financial assistance from the state

Environment department.