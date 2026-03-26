Gangarampur TMC worker shot ahead of polls, party leader named in complaint

BALURGHAT: Tension escalated in Gangarampur town ahead of the upcoming elections after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly shot by a leader from within his own party on Tuesday night.

The injured worker, identified as 34-year-old Shiba Chowdhury, sustained serious bullet injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gangarampur Super Speciality Hospital. His condition is reported to be critical.

According to police sources, Shiba was returning home in his car when he was attacked by unidentified assailants who opened fire at him.

However, the victim’s family has alleged that the attack was carried out by Babu Chowdhury, the town president of the TMC’s SC, ST and OBC cell, along with his associates.

Shiba’s brother, Biplab Chowdhury, claimed that the incident followed a brief altercation on the road.

“My brother was driving back home when Babu Chowdhury’s car was in front of him. Despite honking, they did not give way. Near the police station, they suddenly blocked his vehicle.

When my brother stopped, he was shot. He was alone in the car, while there were three people in the other vehicle,” he alleged. He also stated that there was no prior enmity between the two.