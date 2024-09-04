Gangarampur: Three killed while working on a septic tank

BALURGHAT: A tragic incident in the Bhadra Taropara area of Gangarampur on Monday evening led to the deaths of three individuals, including a minor, while working on a septic tank.



The victims have been identified as Hannan Mia (35), a mason, Bhanu Roy (45), a labourer, and Rohit Mollah (15), a local resident.

According to witnesses, the three were engaged in maintenance work on a septic tank at the residence of Maqbul Hossain when they were suddenly overcome by a suspected release of toxic gas from within the tank. The men reportedly fell ill almost immediately. Despite efforts by local residents who rushed to their aid upon hearing their cries for help, the victims were declared dead on arrival at Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital by the attending physician. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with residents expressing concern over the safety of such maintenance workers. Amjad Ali, a local resident, remarked: “It seems they died due to the release of toxic gas while working in the septic tank.” Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Dipanjan Bhattacharya, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Gangarampur, stated: “Three people have died during the shuttering work of the septic tank in Bhadra. While initial indications point to toxic gas as the cause, the exact reason will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.”