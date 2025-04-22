Gangarampur: Three arrested for nursing training scam

BALURGHAT: Three youths from East Midnapore have been arrested for allegedly duping students in the name of providing nursing training in Gangarampur. The arrested individuals have been identified as Krishnakanta Mondal, Asim Kumar Jana and Pabitra Jana, all residents of different areas in East Midnapore district.

According to local sources, the trio had rented a house near the Gangarampur bus stand and started collecting Rs 25,000 from each student under the pretense of offering nursing training. It is estimated that they collected several lakhs of rupees from across the district.

The scam came to light when a student from Gangarampur Block lodged a written complaint with the police after the promised training failed to commence even after several months.

Acting on the complaint, Gangarampur police conducted a raid and arrested the accused from the rented premises.

During the investigation, the accused failed to produce any valid documents for the training institute they claimed to represent.

They were produced before the Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Court, where the judge remanded them to police custody for two days. The police have since launched an intensive interrogation to uncover the full extent of the fraud. Preliminary investigations reveal that the group operated through agents who lured students with promises of a professional nursing course followed by job placements at reputed nursing homes. Despite collecting hefty sums, the accused delayed the start of the training programme and eventually began feeding false promises of lucrative job opportunities.

One of the victims, Lakshmi Rajbanshi, said: “The organisation took Rs 25,000 from me for nursing training. When the training didn’t start, I asked for my money back. Not only did they refuse but they kept stalling with false promises. I learned about them through advertisements. I have filed a complaint with the police and demand that our money be returned at the earliest.”

Dipanjan Bhattacharya, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Gangarampur, stated: “Three individuals have been arrested for attempting to defraud students by collecting Rs 25,000 each under the guise of nursing training. The investigation is ongoing.”