Gangarampur: Techno India Group Public School opens new campus

BALURGHAT: A new campus of Techno India Group Public School (TIGPS) was officially inaugurated on Sunday. The event was attended by Biplab Mitra, minister of Consumer Affairs, Government of West Bengal, who inaugurated the English-medium school.

The new campus is expected to significantly improve the standard of education in the region. School authorities emphasised that, along with academics, special attention will be given to sports and extracurricular activities.

The institution initially started operations last year in a rented building and with the completion of its own campus, it is now poised to offer a more comprehensive learning environment.

Speaking at the event, Biplab Mitra stated: “Techno India Group Public School is a renowned institution in the field of education, both in the state and across the country.

The inauguration of this new campus in Gangarampur will greatly benefit students from this region and nearby areas through its modern infrastructure and English-medium curriculum.”

Principal Rozy Singh described the new campus as more than just a physical structure, calling it a symbol of dedication and commitment to quality education.

“This building represents our shared vision of creating an inspiring learning environment. It opens new doors of opportunity for students, fostering creativity, growth and a brighter future,” she said.