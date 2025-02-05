Gangarampur: Srishti Shree fair inaugurated; on till Feb 7

BALURGHAT: The much-awaited Srishti Shree Fair was inaugurated on Monday evening at Gangarampur Football Ground by Consumer Protection Minister Biplab Mitra.

Organised by the South Dinajpur district administration, the five-day fair aims to promote economic self-reliance among women from self-help groups. The event will continue until February 7, featuring cultural performances and showcasing handcrafted products made by local women. Minister Biplab Mitra lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the official opening. Senior officials from the district and sub-division were present at the event.

The fair comprises 62 stalls run by self-help group women, offering a variety of handmade products, including wooden handicrafts, Dhokra metal art, bamboo home decor, winter clothing, handwoven garments, organic vegetables and the renowned Shampa Masoori rice of South Dinajpur. The district administration hopes that approximately 2.5 lakh women will benefit financially from this initiative. In addition to craft stalls, the fairground also features a vibrant food section where women entrepreneurs sell traditional delicacies, drawing significant crowds.

Following the inauguration, the minister, accompanied by the DM, visited several stalls to inspect the pricing of products. Speaking on the occasion, Biplab Mitra stated: “Through the Srishti Shree Fair, women of our district are moving towards financial independence. This is exactly what our Chief Minister envisions. I have personally reviewed the stalls to ensure that products are fairly priced so that buyers can afford them while ensuring good sales for the vendors.”

He emphasised the state government’s commitment to empowering women saying: “Nearly 2.5 lakh women in South Dinajpur are benefiting from this initiative. The government is committed to helping self-help groups sell their products through recognised stalls and fairs like this one.”