Gangarampur SDO appears at SIR hearing

BALURGHAT: In a rare and noteworthy incident during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Abhishek Shukla himself appeared at an SIR hearing after a discrepancy was found in his voter details.

According to sources, the hearing was necessitated due to an error in the recording of his father’s name in the voter list. Following the notice issued by the Election Commission, Shukla attended the hearing on Friday afternoon at the Banshihari Block Office.

It may be mentioned that Abhishek Shukla had enrolled his name in the voter list of South Dinajpur district last year after assuming charge as the Sub-Divisional Officer of Gangarampur subdivision.

However, during the verification process, a mismatch was detected between his father’s name and the details mentioned in the 2002 electoral roll, leading to the issuance of a notice under the SIR process.

Shukla said he attended the SIR hearing at the Banshihari Block Office on Friday after receiving a notice from the Election Commission. Currently serving as the Sub-Divisional Officer of Gangarampur for the past year, he had enrolled his name in the local voter list.

The notice was issued due to a mismatch in his father’s name in the 2002 electoral roll. He submitted all required documents, which officials said would be examined before corrections are made.