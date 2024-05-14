Gangarampur rape victim appeals for justice

BALURGHAT: After 25 days of alleged gangrape, the accused are still at large. The victim met the Superintendent of Police, South Dinajpur urging action against all involved in the heinous act.



The incident had occurred in the Ramakrishnapur area of Gangarampur, South Dinajpur district. Reportedly, three tribal youths from the neighbouring Jafarpur village raped a 30-year-old tribal woman from Ramakrishnapur, Sukdevpur Gram Panchayat in Gangarampur, while she was alone at home. She had filed a written complaint against Krishna Saran, Chandan Murmu and Samai Kisku at the Gangarampur Police Station on April 19. However, a month later, the accused have still not been arrested.

The woman approached the district police Superintendent, alleging that the accused had been harassing her for some time and even threatened her with death if she resisted. The accused broke into her house on the night of April 18, taking advantage of her husband and mother-in-law’s absence, and allegedly raped her at knifepoint.

Despite reporting the incident promptly, the Gangarampur Police has failed to arrest any of the accused, prompting the woman to seek help from the district police Superintendent in Balurghat, demanding immediate arrest of the three youths. The affected woman expressed her frustration, stating: “The three young men raped me while I was alone at home. Despite filing a written complaint, why haven’t the police arrested them?” Santosh Hansda, district leader of the tribal organisation, confirmed the incident and the woman’s appeal to the Superintendent of Police for the arrest of the perpetrators, expressing confidence in police cooperation.

Chinmay Mittal, SP (South Dinajpur) assured the victim and said: “The search for the accused has commenced and they will be apprehended soon.”