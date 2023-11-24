‘Gangarampur Railway Stn to get second platform’

BALURGHAT: Gangarampur Railway Station is all set to get a second platform and a foot overbridge.

Chetan Kumar Srivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway visited Gangarampur Railway Station to inspect the existing infrastructure.

He was accompanied by Gangarampur MLA Satyendranath Roy. “Along with a second platform and a foot overbridge, there will be a new bridge on the Punarbhaba River in Gangarampur. The South Dinajpur district along with the residents of Gangarampur will benefit greatly by these add ons,” stated Roy.

According to him, the GM has assured to complete the ongoing work of Sick Line and Pit Line by the end of January, 2024. “More long route trains will start plying between Balurghat and Eklakhi route via Gangarampur once the work of Sick Line and Pit Line is completed,” stated Roy.

Later, Srivastava visited Balurghat Station on the same day to see the progress of ongoing Pit Line and Sick Line project work.