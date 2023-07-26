Gangarampur Municipality takes initiative to prevent dengue

As per instruction of the state health department, the Gangarampur Municipality has taken up several measures to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases, including dengue.

Prashanta Mitra, Chairman of the civic body said: “We have taken up several measures to prevent dengue in all 18 wards of the municipality. A survey team of the municipality is constantly going to the houses to find out if anyone is suffering from high fever with dengue-like symptoms. Apart from this, the municipality is spraying mosquito repellants in drains and other vulnerable areas to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.”

According to Mitra, dengue is being dealt with in the Gangarampur municipal area in full compliance with the instructions of the health department.

“Dengue cases were not found in the municipality area last year. We are making every effort to prevent this mosquito-borne disease from spreading in Gangarampur. Instructions have been given to residents about dos and don’ts to prevent the disease,” he said.

Health experts feel that awareness is the single biggest tool in the fight against dengue. Dr Sudip Das, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur said, “As many as 44 dengue-positive cases have been detected so far in South Dinajpur district since January, 2023. The percentage of positive cases is much less than the previous years. We are conducting around 200 tests everyday covering Balurghat district hospital and Gangarampur sub divisional hospital. We are monitoring the situation closely.”

According to him, positive cases are being monitored in every block. “Health workers are going door-to-door and blood samples are being collected and tested. We are collecting the blood samples through the health workers covering remote areas of the district. If anyone is found suffering from high fever along with dengue-like symptoms, the person is being instructed to be admitted at the nearby hospital, we have sufficient medicine to fight against any adverse condition. The situation is under control,” the CMOH stated.