Gangarampur Municipality launches Rs 74 cr water pipeline project

Balurghat: Fulfilling a long-standing demand of residents, the Gangarampur Municipality on Thursday afternoon inaugurated the installation of a water pipeline network aimed at supplying purified drinking water to nearly 17,000 consumers across the town.



The foundation ceremony was held at the Gangarampur Stadium around 3 pm, where Municipal Chairman Prashanta Mitra formally launched the pipeline work.

Established in 1993, the municipality has completed nearly 32 years without implementing a comprehensive household drinking water project. Since its inception, residents had repeatedly raised demands for a door-to-door water supply system. Opposition political parties had also highlighted the issue during various campaigns over the years.

Responding to the long-pending demand, the municipality initiated the first phase of the project three months ago with the installation of a water reservoir.

Thursday’s programme marked the formal commencement of the pipeline-laying work, a crucial step towards ensuring potable water reaches every household.

According to municipal sources, the project will cover all 18 wards under the municipality and will be completed at a cost of The estimated cost of nearly Rs 74 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashanta Mitra said: “This has been a long-awaited dream of the people of Gangarampur. We are committed to completing the work within the next four months so that purified drinking water reaches all 18 wards through pipelines.”