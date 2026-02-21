MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Gangarampur Municipality launches Rs 74 cr water pipeline project
Bengal

Gangarampur Municipality launches Rs 74 cr water pipeline project

BY Team MP21 Feb 2026 1:41 AM IST

Balurghat: Fulfilling a long-standing demand of residents, the Gangarampur Municipality on Thursday afternoon inaugurated the installation of a water pipeline network aimed at supplying purified drinking water to nearly 17,000 consumers across the town.

The foundation ceremony was held at the Gangarampur Stadium around 3 pm, where Municipal Chairman Prashanta Mitra formally launched the pipeline work.

Established in 1993, the municipality has completed nearly 32 years without implementing a comprehensive household drinking water project. Since its inception, residents had repeatedly raised demands for a door-to-door water supply system. Opposition political parties had also highlighted the issue during various campaigns over the years.

Responding to the long-pending demand, the municipality initiated the first phase of the project three months ago with the installation of a water reservoir.

Thursday’s programme marked the formal commencement of the pipeline-laying work, a crucial step towards ensuring potable water reaches every household.

According to municipal sources, the project will cover all 18 wards under the municipality and will be completed at a cost of The estimated cost of nearly Rs 74 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashanta Mitra said: “This has been a long-awaited dream of the people of Gangarampur. We are committed to completing the work within the next four months so that purified drinking water reaches all 18 wards through pipelines.”

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X