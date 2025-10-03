Gangarampur mother, Dinhata woman killed in separate falls

BALURGHAT: Two women died in separate incidents in North Bengal districts. In Gangarampur in South Dinajpur, a 28-year-old mother of a newborn died by jumping from the balcony of a private nursing home. The incident took place on Friday at Kaladighi Jiban Jyoti Nursing Home. Officials confirmed that a magistrate-level inquiry has been ordered to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

Police identified the deceased as Mamoni Mohanta, a resident of Ward No. 17, under Gangarampur Municipality. According to family sources, Mamoni had been admitted to the nursing home last Sunday with labour pain. She gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week.

However, on Friday, in a shocking turn of events, she allegedly jumped from the balcony of the hospital.

Hospital authorities, along with family members, rushed her to Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The victim’s family has alleged negligence in treatment and lack of adequate security at the nursing home, blaming these lapses for her untimely death.

Attempts to contact the hospital authorities over the phone went unanswered. Gangarampur police have initiated a probe. The body has been sent to Balurghat for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, a tragic accident claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman on Friday afternoon in the Madan Mohan area of Ward No. 3, Dinhata town.

The deceased has been identified as Champa Aditya Sarkar, wife of Chandan Sarkar.

According to local sources, Champa fell from the rooftop of her two-story house while drying clothes. Neighbors immediately rushed her to Dinhata Subdivisional Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Police from Dinhata Police Station reached the scene following the incident. The body was recovered and sent to MJN Medical College Hospital in Cooch Behar for a post-mortem examination.