Gangarampur: Local women empowered by clay cup manufacturing initiative

BALURGHAT: In Gangarampur’s Belbari Palpara area, an initiative is transforming the lives of local women. A factory dedicated to the production of clay tea cups, known locally as “Cha Bhanrs,” is providing a pathway to financial independence for 30 women of the region.

The factory, a bustling hub of activity, is divided into several sections. On one side, women are seen preparing clay by mixing it with water, shaping it into small mounds ready for molding. On the other hand, automated machines are producing clay cups with high precision and speed. Adjacent to the factory, an open yard is used for drying the clay cups in the sun before they are baked in kilns to harden. This entire production process, from start to finish, is managed by a team of dedicated women who are turning what was once an ordinary craft into a sustainable livelihood. The demand for clay tea cups has surged significantly in the post-COVID-19 era. Gen Z is increasingly opting for these eco-friendly cups, favouring them over plastic or paper alternatives. Recognising this rising demand, a group of young men from Gangarampur decided to tap into this opportunity two years ago. They sourced specialised machinery from Siliguri to streamline the production process and provided training to local women, enabling them to operate these machines efficiently.

The clay cups produced here are not only sold locally but are also exported to various regions, including North and South Dinajpur, Malda, Purulia, Jangipur and Bhagalpur. Lalita Haldar, a local homemaker and one of the factory workers, shared her experience: “Earlier, I spent my days doing household chores while my husband was the sole breadwinner. It was difficult to make ends meet but after receiving training and starting work here, I can now contribute to our family income.

The earnings from this job have made a big difference in our lives.” Ananda Pal, the primary organiser behind this initiative, explained: “The demand for our cups is high and we are successfully exporting them across the state. This initiative has benefited both the local women and us

as entrepreneurs.”