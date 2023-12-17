Gangarampur: Health centre inaugurated

BALURGHAT: Under the initiative of Gangarampur civic body, a new health centre, built at a cost of around Rs 4.5 lakh, was inaugurated in Bordangi under Ward 9 on Saturday by the Consumer Protection minister Biplab Mitra.



“The common people of Bordangi will benefit from this newly-inaugurated health centre. It was a longstanding demand of the local residents. After forming the Gangarampur civic board for the second time, the civic body chairman promised to set up a new health centre there,” stated Mitra, during the inauguration ceremony.

According to the minister, basically there is only one superspecialty hospital in Gangarampur and there has been an immense pressure of the patients covering the entire subdivision of Gangarampur.

“Bordangi is far away from the Gangarampur Hospital and this area is dominated by the marginal and working people. The people of the area have to rush to Gangarampur Hospital for any minor illness or any treatment. So this health centre has to be inaugurated keeping them in mind,” Mitra said.

Gangarampur civic body chairman Prashanta Mitra said that more health centres will come up in Gangarampur to provide better services in the future. “We have specific plans to provide better health facilities to the people of Gangarampur. In the future, more such health centres will be established with specialist doctors,” he said.