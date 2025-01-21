Gangarampur: Fluorescent collars for stray animals to prevent accidents on highways

BALURGHAT: In an initiative to prevent accidents on national highways, stray dogs and cattle are being equipped with radiant collars. This thoughtful act has been spearheaded by Samir Basfor, a young resident of Gangarampur, and has garnered widespread appreciation from people.

Due to dense fog, particularly during winter, accidents on national and state highways often lead to the loss of lives of stray animals and cattle. Drivers of two-wheelers and four-wheelers are frequently caught off guard by the sudden appearance of animals on the road due to low visibility in winters, resulting in accidents. Stray dogs, in particular, are often seen lying dead along highways after such collisions.

To address the issue, Basfor has taken the initiative to tie fluorescent collars around stray animals and cattle. The reflective property of these collars ensures that animals on dark roads are visible from a distance, allowing drivers to spot and avoid colliding with them in time. According to Basfor, this measure aims to protect both the animals and vehicle operators from accidents.

On Tuesday, Basfor visited Chowpatty, the bus stand and New Market in Gangarampur, tying fluorescent collars around stray animals and cattle.

Speaking about his efforts, Basfor said: “Winter results in heavy fog during early mornings and nights, making it difficult for drivers to see what lies ahead on the road. This leads to an increase in accidents. By tying these fluorescent collars on stray animals and cattle, we aim to reduce such mishaps. The collars reflect light when vehicles’ headlights shine on them, alerting drivers and preventing collisions.”