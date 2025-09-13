Ganga erosion resurfaces in Malda, ‘threatening more than 2K families’

Malda: After remaining calm for nearly 22 years, the mighty Ganga has once again turned destructive in Panchanandapur of Kaliachak II block in Malda. For over a week, the river has been eroding vast stretches of land, reviving memories of the devastating erosion of two decades ago. Nearly three kilometre of farmland has already disappeared into the river this week and homesteads are now under direct threat as the water flows barely 50 metre away from inhabited areas.

Panic-stricken villagers have started dismantling their homes and shifting with their belongings in search of safer ground. On Wednesday night, large parts of Sultan Tola in Panchanandapur were swallowed by the river, leaving residents distraught and helpless.

“Suddenly the erosion started again. Banana plantations and vegetable gardens have already been submerged,” said local Panchayat member Saptami Chowdhury, warning that hundreds of families now face displacement.

According to local sources, the villages of Chetarutola, Sultan Tola and Shovani Tola are the latest to come under attack. Nearly 2,000 families are living in fear as cultivable land, trees and homesteads continue to vanish. Resident Samsuddin shared his anguish: “About 25 years ago, I shifted my home to this location after losing everything to erosion. Now the Ganga has come close again. We will have to move once more.”

Villagers have accused the Irrigation department of inaction, alleging that no preventive steps have been taken so far. However, officials claim efforts are underway. “We have inspected the situation. A proposal has been sent from the district to the state Irrigation department,” said Shibnath Gangopadhyay, Executive Engineer of the Malda Irrigation department.

He further added that emergency measures will be initiated soon. “We will place mud-filled sacks along the embankments to slow the erosion. At the same time, a long-term project has been prepared to seek a permanent solution.”

The last major erosion in Panchanandapur occurred in 2003, which wiped out nearly half the area along with two Gram Panchayats.

Now, with the Ganga inching dangerously close once more, residents fear history is repeating itself.