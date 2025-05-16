Ganga erosion control project worth Rs 14 cr begins in Gopalpur

Malda: In a major step toward combating riverbank erosion, the Bengal government has launched a Rs 14 crore project along the Ganga River in the Gopalpur region of Manikchak, Malda. The inauguration ceremony was held on Thursday evening with both Hindu Puja and Islamic dua-prayers, highlighting the communal harmony of the area.

The event was led by Manikchak MLA Sabitri Mitra, who performed the religious rituals to mark the project’s commencement. She was joined by the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Manikchak, the officer in-charge (OC) of Manikchak Police Station, Irrigation department officials and other local representatives.

Addressing the media, MLA Mitra emphasised that the project will cover 1,700 metre of the Ganga riverbank to address the long-standing problem of erosion. The initial phase will focus on the downstream section of Kamaltipur, where a local mosque is under serious threat of collapsing into the river due to advancing erosion. “We are starting downstream to safeguard the mosque, which is at high risk. Villagers will help oversee the work if proper standards are maintained, but I urge everyone to remain patient,” said Mitra. She also noted that previous allocations included

Rs 6 crore for Bhutni and Rs 17 crore for Manikchak, underscoring the government’s ongoing commitment to erosion control in the region. Mitra further stressed the importance of working on the upstream section as well, stating that addressing only one part of the riverbank will not yield lasting results.

This erosion control project brings hope to the local community, which has faced repeated displacement and property damage due to the Ganga’s changing course. The initiative is expected to offer significant relief and strengthen the region’s resilience against future erosion.