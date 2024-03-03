Ganga Aarti completes one year, celebrated at city ghat with pomp & grandeur

The completion of one year of Ganga Aarti, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was celebrated in a grand manner at the venue of Baje Kadamtala Ghat over the weekend.

Sunday witnessed a special performance from ‘Concern for Kolkata’ that was marked by ‘Kolkata ki Jalkatha’ which narrated to the audience the history of Kolkata in connection with River Ganga in both Hindi and Bengali languages. A dance drama titled ‘Om Ganga’ was also staged.

On Saturday, the Aarti was performed by 16 priests who stood on temporary metal platforms as 108 lamps were lit up during the chanting of the mantra. KMC chairperson Mala Roy and Member-Mayor-In-Council (Drainage & Sewerage), Tarak Singh were among others who were present. Dandia dance was performed after the Aarti. On both the days, the audience were offered ‘luchi’ and ‘halua’ as ‘bhog’.

Banerjee on March 2, last year initiated the Ganga Aarti for the first time in the state from Baje Kadmatala Ghat so that people no longer need to travel to Varanasi to witness the spectacle. Over 4.5 lakh people witnessed Ganga Aarti held every evening at Baje Kadamtala Ghat over the year with its popularity increasing. It was performed 300 days in the year and remained suspended on days of idol immersions at the ghat, especially after Durga Puja, among other religious events. Nine of the 22 priests performing the rituals of Ganga Aarti are Bengalis.

In January 2023, while visiting the ground near Babughat, Banerjee had asked the KMC to ready the Baje Kadamtala Ghat for Ganga Aarti. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Tarak Singh supervised the progress of developing infrastructure to launch the same.

“The Ganga Aarti in the city is though inspired from its Varanasi counterpart, it has its unique style and has evolved as a major tourist attraction,” a KMC official said. It is held every day from 7 pm during summer and 6 pm

during winter.