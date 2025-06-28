Gang-rape: TMC demands strict action, says party has ‘no links’ with accused

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday condemned the gang rape of a law student and demanded strict punishment for the accused. The party clarified that the main accused had past links with its students’ wing but is no longer associated with it.

A political blame game followed after the BJP shared photos of accused Monojit Mishra with senior TMC leaders. TMC warned the BJP against politicising the issue and blamed it for delaying the ‘Aparajita’ anti-rape Bill, brought after the RG Kar case.

The party also accused several Central BJP leaders of involvement in sexual abuse cases, alleging no action was taken.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party always takes swift action when serious allegations arise and criticised the BJP and CPI(M) for having no moral authority.

He recalled incidents during the Left Front rule and questioned whether senior leaders of the Left should be blamed for photos with the accused.

“Many incidents of atrocities on women occurred during erstwhile Left Front rule. Those who were involved in the butchery of nuns on Bijan Setu and in the rape and murder of Tapasi Malik would lecture us. Left leaders Sushanta Ghosh, Bangshagopal Chowdhury were also accused of certain cases and they had photographs with Biman Bose.

Does that mean Biman Bose was responsible for the acts they had performed,” he said. Ghosh also demanded the arrest of BJP ally Kartik Maharaj and reminded that BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh had also faced sexual harassment charges.

Senior TMC leader Shashi Panja said 71 Central Cabinet members face serious charges, 19 involving crimes against women. She claimed Bengal acts swiftly in such cases, unlike BJP-ruled states, and again blamed the BJP for blocking the Aparajita Bill passed by the state Assembly 10 months ago.

“We are extremely saddened. Police acted within 12 hours and arrested the three accused. We stand with the victim,” Panja said.

TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya reiterated that the accused had no current association with the party. “He was a district committee member in 2019, but was dropped. He was not there in the district committee in 2022 and 2023. He is not in any committee now,” he said.