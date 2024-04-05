Gang of about 14 robbers loot trader’s house

Raiganj: A gang of around 14 robbers armed with firearms and axes broke into the house of a trader — Joydeb Chowdhury — at Kanki under Chakulia Police Station area of North Dinajpur district at midnight on Thursday. They tied the hands and legs of the inmates and looted around 150 gm gold ornaments and Rs 15,000 cash from the house and fled.



This incident has led to panic in the area as in the past one month, robbers have looted about four places in Chakulia and its adjoining areas. Joydeb Chowdhury said: “At around 12.30 am on Thursday, a gang of around 14 robbers broke the iron gate and entered our house. Then they tied my hands and legs. They held the other members at gunpoint and started the rampage. They looted all the gold ornaments and cash from our house and fled. Their faces were covered with masks and they were talking in Hindi.”

On March 13, the robbers armed with firearms looted the house of Paritosh Das, a medicine Merchant at Bajisahar near Jantahaat under Chakulia Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district. They fled after looting 150 gm gold ornaments and more than Rs 50,000 cash. They even raided the house of a jewellery merchant.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Islampur Police District, said: “We

started an investigation.”