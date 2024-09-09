Ganesh pujas with unique themes draw large crowds in Siliguri

SILIGURI: Theme pandals have been drawing large crowds this Ganesh Puja in Siliguri. From artistic displays to social awareness messages, Puja committees have brought creativity to the forefront of



the festival.

One of the most talked-about attractions is the Sukantanagar Royal More Ganesh Puja Committee’s innovative pandal, which has been decorated with replicas of Indian currency notes.

Approximately 3 lakh pieces of Rs 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 denomination notes have been used to create this eye-catching display. The committee, which has a history of introducing unique concepts each year, aims to offer a fresh perspective to Ganesh Puja celebrations. “Every year, we want to do something different during Ganesh Puja. Last year, we made a 35-feet-high pandal inspired by Lord Shiva.

This year, we came up with the currency note concept, and people are loving it,” said Subhajit Chanda, a representative of the organisation. Adding to the uniqueness of the pandal, artist Dipesh Paul from Siliguri has crafted the idol of Lord Ganesh in the likeness of Ram Lala, at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Another prominent Puja has been organised by the Siliguri Ganesh Puja Welfare Society, one of the oldest Ganesh Puja committees in the city.

Located at the auto stand of Bidhan Market, the committee is hosting its 18th edition of the festival.

This year’s theme is inspired by the iconic Ganpati Temple of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, with a beautifully decorated pandal that has been drawing a steady stream of visitors. “Our Puja will continue for 10 days from Ganesh Chaturthi, during which we will organise different social programs for the community,” said Bapi Saha, a member of the committee. In Pradhan Nagar, another attraction is a towering 33-feet-tall Ganesh idol, created by the Pradhan Nagar Ganesh

Puja Committee.

The Night Owl Association has themed their Ganesh Puja pandal around the issue of women’s safety.

Tinbatti More Ganesh Puja committee has created a pandal designed to replicate the Kedarnath Temple, attracting a large number of visitors. Last year, the same committee gained attention by crafting a pandal resembling Chandrayaan 3, showcasing their innovative approach to the festival.

Sukla Bose, a resident of Bhaktinagar, Siliguri said: “Earlier, Ganesh Puja was not observed in such a grand way in Siliguri. From the past few years, we are a witness to many such beautiful Ganesh Puja pandals with different themes. Our pandal hopping is on.”