Ganesh idols from Buniadpur reach Maharashtra and Odisha

BALURGHAT: With the countdown already started, after 12 days, India, specially Maharashtra will immerse in the grand festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the celebrations have an added dimension for South Dinajpur district as Ganesh idols crafted by artisans from Buniadpur are set to be worshipped in other states also. This is the first time that idols from this region will be transported to distant locations, including Maharashtra and Odisha.



The 10-day festivities will start on September 7 with Ganesh idols being worshipped in households and pandals alike. In recent years, Ganesh Chaturthi has gained popularity in some parts of Bengal also.

On August 25, trucks laden with these idols began their journey to different parts of the country. The final days before the shipment were filled with hectic activity in the Koil Palpara area of Buniadpur Municipality’s Ward 9. Rita Shilpalay, a local workshop, received an order for 4,000 idols, which will be sent to Maharashtra and Odisha.

“This is the first time we have received an order to sell Ganesh idols outside Bengal,” said Tapas Pal, head of Rita Shilpalay.

“Initially, we had an order for 6,000 idols but due to time constraints, we decided to craft 4,000. We were a bit nervous since this was our first large order and financial concerns also played a role. The cost of labour, clay and paint has increased significantly and we don’t receive any advance payments or government financial assistance. However, we are happy with this order as it created job opportunities in our area and we expect to make a good profit,” said Tapas Pal. Pabitra Pal, another artisan, added: “Our sons are busy making Ganesh idols. It feels great to see so many idols from a small place like Buniadpur being sent to other states. As time was short, even our daughters-in-law joined in the work.”

Madhabi Pal, a female artisan, expressed her joy: “We hope to receive orders from other states in the future, which could significantly improve the socio-economic conditions of our area.”

The process of crafting the idols involves molding clay into Ganesh figures, drying them in the sun and then baking them in a kiln. The final touch involves painting and detailing. This year, they created three different styles of Ganesh idols, some adorned with royal crowns and turbans for Maharashtra, while the Odisha idols had simpler designs. Additionally, idols of Lakshmi and Saraswati were included alongside Ganesh for the Bengal market, with the Buniadpur artisans producing six different sizes of

Ganesh idols.