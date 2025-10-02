Gandhi's name to be etched in golden letters in pages of history, says Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 156th birth anniversary, calling him a great leader whose name would forever be etched in golden letters in the pages of history. In a social media post, Banerjee recalled the profound teachings of peace, non-violence of the Father of the Nation. "Mahatma Gandhi, the great leader of our country, his name will be written in golden letters on the pages of history. His message of non-violence, message of peace, message of unity, message of harmony remains eternally memorable," Banerjee wrote on X. The chief minister also mentioned Gandhi's iconic prayer, 'Ishwar Allah tero naam, sabko samnati de bhagwan' (O God, your name is Ishwar, your name is Allah; grant peace to all), which calls for religious tolerance, peace, and harmony among all people. "His message of non-violence, message of peace, message of unity, message of harmony remains eternally memorable," the CM said. Banerjee emphasised the importance of remembering and upholding this message, especially in times of growing divisiveness. "We especially remember those words today and request everyone to remember them," she added in the post, urging citizens to reflect on the teachings of Gandhi.