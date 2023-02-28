Millennium Post
Gaming app fraud: ED conducts raid at a house in city

BY Team MP28 Feb 2023

kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted a raid at a house in Bhowanipore close to SSKM Hospital in connection with the e-nuggets gaming app fraud case.

On Tuesday morning, a team of ED went to the house of a youth whose name cropped up during the investigation.

ED officials have found that the youth and his father had multiple bank accounts and cryptocurrency accounts through which a huge amount of money was circulated.

Last year during the month of September, ED had conducted a raid and seized about Rs 17 crore cash from a house in Garden Reach.

Later, it came to light that a youth, identified as Amir Khan, was involved in a fraudulent activity using a gaming app called ‘e-nuggets’ which was developed by him.

A few weeks after the ED raid, Kolkata Police arrested Amir from Ghaziabad on the basis of a case registered against him at the Park Street police station during 2021.

While probing, police came to know that Amir had cheated several people and converted a huge amount of money into crypto currency. Earlier ED had found crypto currency worth more than Rs 10 crore. A few businessmen were also arrested in connection with the case as well.

Apart from ED, Kolkata Police is also conducting a probe against Amir and others in connection with case that was registered in Park Street. Police had raided an office in Salt Lake Sector V where several servers in self operating mode were found.

Using the servers OTPs were found getting generated continuously. Police have also found Dubai connection while probing the case.

Team MP

