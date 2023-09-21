Games educate masses on govt welfare schemes

Siliguri: To learn about various schemes of the state government while playing fun games, a social organisation of Siliguri has come up with a unique programme which they have named ‘Paray Paray Didir khela, Amar Parai sobar shera’.



The aim of the programme is to make people aware of the welfare projects and schemes launched by the Bengal government. The programme has gained immense popularity.

Gautam Goswami, a social worker, main organiser of the programme, said: “Our Chief Minister has launched numerous schemes and projects for the benefit of people but many people know only about a few. We wanted to highlight the benefits of the schemes so that people can avail the benefits.”

The programme was launched on September 10. The first game was held at Dimdima Basti in Dabgram II Gram Panchayat near Siliguri. Later, they arranged two more programmes at two different places. They named a game ‘Rupashree,’ where women in blindfold have to apply makeup on each other. Conch blowing competition in the name of ‘Swastha Saathi’, slow cycle race in the name of ‘Sabuj Saathi’ form an integral part of the games. Winners are given prizes. “We received a great response and the popularity is increasing by the day. We are even getting calls from outside Siliguri,” Goswami added.

Chumki Shil, a woman who had participated in the game, said: “I didn’t know about the Rupashree Scheme before but now I will ask one of my relatives to apply for it.”