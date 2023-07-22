Galaxy of Tolly stars participate in Martyrs’ Day programme

KOLKATA: Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s profound popularity within the Bengali film and TV industry is known to all. Thus, it came as no surprise when a galaxy of Bengali movie stars and TV actors joined forces at the TMC’s Martyrs’ Day mega event, thus showing their unwavering support for Banerjee.



The overwhelming presence of the celebrities not only added a touch of glamour to the TMC annual event but also highlighted the enduring bond between the Chief Minister and the Bengali entertainment industry.

Despite the relentless downpour, TMC’s Martyrs’ Day (Shahid Diwas) gathering was a star-studded affair with the presence of TMC’s leaders like Dev, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, Soham Chakraborty, and Lovely Maitra. The event also saw the participation of Nachiketa, Sudeshna Roy, Arindam Sil, and Haranath Chakraborty alongside popular TV stars like Soumitrisha, who is known for her role in ‘Mithai.’

Other popular Bengali TV actors like Trina Saha, Sreetama Bhattacharya, Neel Bhattacharya, Bharat Kaul, Rana Mitra, Bhaswar Chattopadhyay, Vivaan Ghosh, Sudipta and Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh added to the glittering lineup of attendees. Sayantika Banerjee, Satabdi Roy, June Maliah, Kanchan Mallick, Babul Supriyo, and Arpita Ghosh also lent their support and presence to the momentous occasion.

Dev donned a stylish black t-shirt, while Mimi and Nusrat opted for comfortable cotton salwar suits to stay cool in the heat. Nusrat’s choice of a distinctive white-blue combination not only displayed her support for TMC but also added a touch of elegance to her appearance. Meanwhile, Nachiketa, a familiar face at TMC rallies, enthralled the gathering with his iconic rendition of ‘Jakhan Samay Thamke Daray.’

For Soham, it was indeed a matter of pride to be present at the Martyrs’ Day rally. “After TMC’s huge win at the panchayat election, we wanted to hear what our leaders – Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee had to say to the people of Bengal. The panchayat election has once again proved that the people of the state are with our Didi,” said TMC MLA and actor.

Addressing the rally of thousands, actress and TMC’s youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh made a strong pitch against the rising vegetable prices. TMC MLA and actress Lovely Maitra said that like every year, the streets of Kolkata once again witnessed a massive outpouring of people on Shahid Diwas.