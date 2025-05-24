Gajoldoba tourism crumbles amid Teesta Barrage bridge closure

Jalpaiguri: The closure of vehicular movement on the Teesta Barrage bridge at Gajoldoba for 140 days due to repair work has brought tourism and local businesses in the area to a grinding halt. Traders estimate losses amounting to several lakhs of rupees, especially during the summer vacation season.

The bridge, a key connector between Siliguri and the Dooars, was closed by the Teesta Barrage Division from April 27 due to its deteriorating condition. Even two-wheelers are banned; only pedestrians are allowed on the footpath.

Once bustling with weekend tourists, Gajoldoba now wears a deserted look. “Every Saturday and Sunday, this place used to be packed. Now, even during school holidays, we barely see any visitors,” said local vendor Nirmal Mondal. Businesses involving food stalls, boating, cycling and battery-operated vehicle rides have come to a standstill. Tourists from Lataguri, Odlabari, Lava, Malbazar, and even Madarihat in Alipurduar used to pass through Gajoldoba on their way to NJP station.

Now, with the bridge closed, most are bypassing the area via Sevoke. “We’ve lost visitors not only from neighbouring districts but also from other states,” said food stall owner Suresh Bairagi.

Earlier, tourists descending from the hills would often stop at Gajoldoba to enjoy the view from the barrage and take photos. That trend has vanished. “Without access to the bridge, one of the main attractions is gone. Even those who could come via Siliguri aren’t showing interest,” said local businessman Bijan Mondal.

The Pakhibitan Wildlife Sanctuary in Gajoldoba operates 72 decorated boats for tourist rides across the wetlands. But business has dried up. “Despite school vacations, May Day, and several weekends, not a single tourist has shown interest in boat rides,” said Nimai Mondal, spokesperson for the Boat Ride Management Committee. “Only two families, totaling seven people, have visited. With the bridge closed, our livelihood is in jeopardy” he added.

A tourism agency near Hawa Mahal, which runs battery vehicle rides and cycle rentals, also faces a crisis. “Not a single tourist came last weekend. If this continues, our lease-based business will collapse,” said Ashok Das of the agency.