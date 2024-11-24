Gajoldoba Development Authority plans facelift for ‘Bhorer Alo’

Jalpaiguri: The Gajoldoba Development Authority has outlined plans to enhance the ‘Bhorer Alo’ tourism hub, including building a parking zone and resuming work on the Debi Chaudhurani Temple in Shikarpur.

Launched in 2018 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Bhorer Alo Tourism Centre was envisioned as a key attraction in North Bengal. A separate authority was later formed to oversee its development. However, critical facilities, including a parking zone, remain incomplete despite land being acquired.

On Friday, District Magistrate Shama Parveen, MLA and vice-chairman Khageshwar Roy and other officials of the Gajoldoba Development Authority inspected the parking zone site. The distribution of completed food stalls, which remains pending, will also be expedited. Also the restoration of the Debi Chaudhurani and Bhabani Pathak temples, stalled after partial work on the boundary wall, gate, Durga Mandap and landscaping was discussed. During a meeting at Hawa Mahal on Friday, Roy emphasised securing funds to complete the project.

Speaking on the developments, Roy stated: “The lack of a proper parking zone for tourists at Bhorer Alo is a pressing issue. We will seek immediate approval from the state to begin work. Additional initiatives, such as boat rides, bird-watching activities and beautification of the bird sanctuary, are also being planned.”

He further highlighted challenges like the underutilisation of facilities. “Despite the establishment of a light and sound system at the youth hostel, tourist footfall remains low. We will examine whether inadequate publicity is a factor. Additionally, the eco-park under the Teesta Barrage Authority remains closed, and plans for battery-operated cars and cycling at Bhorer Alo have faced setbacks. Efforts to bring in elephants for tourist attractions have also stalled.” The meeting was attended by Malbazar Sub-Divisional Officer Shubham Kundal, Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer Tamojit Chakraborty and other officials.